A Rather Special Christmas Tree

Not the clearest of photos but I couln't ignore this rather special Christmas tree at the All Saints Church, Helmsley, Christmas tree festival.



The board beside the tree gives the following information:



"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - Helmsley Fire Station



2025 not only saw the biggest incident that the fire crew from Helmsley has attended but also the biggest incident that the country has seen in recent years. At the time of writing (November) the fire at Langdale / Fylingdales Moor is still burning. This tree was a victim of the moor fire and shows how vulnerable these trees are to fire and how careful we should be in our homes.



We have adorned this tree with badges from all the other brigades from around the country that came to give assistance on the moor."



So this rather scorched tree, decorated with a fire hose and blue lights tells the story of a disaster, but also reminds us of the teamwork not only between many different fire services from various parts of the country, but the support of many local farmers transporting water to the fire site, gamekeepers with extensive local knowledge, and many others, without whom the challenge would have been far harder to tackle.



Ian