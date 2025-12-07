Previous
Angels of Hope by fishers
Photo 3417

Angels of Hope

The theme this year for the Christmas tree festival at All Saints Church in Helmsley is 'Angels of Hope', and I was impressed by this tree, decorated to represent the North York Moors National Park with its rather magnificent angel wings of autumn leaves.

The natural decorations were created by the Explorer Volunteer Families. Explorer Volunteers are youngsters who help with a wide variety of tasks looking after the Moors environment. It is good to see yougsters making the commitment to help the natural environment in practical ways.

Ian
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Photo Details

Agnes ace
The whole world needs hope
December 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2025  
