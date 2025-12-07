Angels of Hope

The theme this year for the Christmas tree festival at All Saints Church in Helmsley is 'Angels of Hope', and I was impressed by this tree, decorated to represent the North York Moors National Park with its rather magnificent angel wings of autumn leaves.



The natural decorations were created by the Explorer Volunteer Families. Explorer Volunteers are youngsters who help with a wide variety of tasks looking after the Moors environment. It is good to see yougsters making the commitment to help the natural environment in practical ways.



Ian