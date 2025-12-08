Christmas Tree Topper

This was the third year that we have visited the Christmas tree festival at All Saints Church in Helmsley, and each year the tree decorated by the church bellringers has been quite eye catching.



The bells in this shot were the largest Christmas tree topper in the display, and clearly proclaim the tree is the work of the bellringers.



Their inspiration for the tree is the film 'It's a Wonderful Life'. In the film, every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings, so this nicely links together the bells and the theme of the whole display, 'Angels of Hope'. Bellow the bells the tree is covered with lots of angels.



Ian