Advent Calendar Window

Helmsley not only has a fascinating Christmas Tree Festival, but also an Advent Calendar in various shop windows in the town centre. Each window is illuminated from a different date, so just like a normal advent calendar, a new window is illuminated each day through to Christmas.



I rather like this snowman display in one of the windows of the Homeworks hardware shop, and I'm sure that it will be popular with children (of all ages!). The lighting of this window hadn't been swintched on when we saw it, the light in the image is just from the shop interior.



Ian