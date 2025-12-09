Previous
Advent Calendar Window by fishers
Photo 3419

Advent Calendar Window

Helmsley not only has a fascinating Christmas Tree Festival, but also an Advent Calendar in various shop windows in the town centre. Each window is illuminated from a different date, so just like a normal advent calendar, a new window is illuminated each day through to Christmas.

I rather like this snowman display in one of the windows of the Homeworks hardware shop, and I'm sure that it will be popular with children (of all ages!). The lighting of this window hadn't been swintched on when we saw it, the light in the image is just from the shop interior.

Ian
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely festive find
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact