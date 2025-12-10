Previous
Pet Shop Christmas Window by fishers
This rather eye catching window is in Church Street, Helmsley and belongs to Barney and Stan's Pet Corner. I don't know if it is part of the Advent Calendar window display, since it doesn't show a calendar number, but one of the side effects of the Advent Calendar window display is that it also encourages other shops to put more effort into their window displays.

On the other hand, Barney and Stan's do seem very event orientated - they had a decorated tree in the Christmas tree festival in All Saints Church, so perhaps the number just wasn't visible and it is part of the Advent Calendar window display.

I do like the dogs in the window box looking into the window.

Agnes ace
Christmas is a cozy time
December 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful
December 10th, 2025  
