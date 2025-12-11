Previous
Duncombe Park Shop Christmas Window by fishers
Duncombe Park Shop Christmas Window

Duncombe Park is a country house and parkland to the west of Helmsley, and the estate runs a shop in the town centre. This is one of two windows in the shop with Christmas displays.

Katharine enjoyed her wander around the shop, while I took photos of the window display.

Ian
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Agnes ace
Nice window
December 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 🧑‍🎄🎄🎅
December 11th, 2025  
