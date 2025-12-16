Yarnbombers Christmas Tree

Still in Thirsk, but now outside Thirsk Hall, where each Christmas the Thirsk yarnbombers have their Christmas tree.



It is an impressive tree, some 18 feet (just over 5.5 metres) tall. The yarnbombers have a friend with a crane who lowers the yarnbombing onto a metal frame after the frame has been put in place. The panels on the tree have a lovely range of Christmas related items on them.



In the background is St Mary's Church, which dates back to the 15th century, but which was extensively updated in Victorian times.It was the location of the first project by the Thirsk yarnbombers, with the display consisting of a river of poppies flowing from the roof of St Mary's Church, down the side and then across the wall of the church's cemetery, and consisted of over 40,000 knitted or crocheted poppies. This was for remembrance in November 2016.



There have been regular displays, particularly in the Market Place, ever since, on a wide variety of themes.



Ian