Christmas Tree Parade

York Minster is playing host to a Christmas tree festival, with around 70 trees on display, with each decorated by a different organisation. The trees in this shot are around the walls of the Chapter House.



Sadly all the trees have white lights. with the colour provided by the other decorations on the tree. I do like to see a traditional mix of coloured lights, it takes me straight back to childhood.



I was surprised just how many people were visiting the Minster, it was quite busy in there. We also discovered the range of activities available there for children, which included backpacks for children to borrow with binoculars, magnifying glasses, a map and other things to help children explore the building. This could be a useful activity for next time Lucys children visit.



Ian