Previous
Christmas Tree Parade by fishers
Photo 3429

Christmas Tree Parade

York Minster is playing host to a Christmas tree festival, with around 70 trees on display, with each decorated by a different organisation. The trees in this shot are around the walls of the Chapter House.

Sadly all the trees have white lights. with the colour provided by the other decorations on the tree. I do like to see a traditional mix of coloured lights, it takes me straight back to childhood.

I was surprised just how many people were visiting the Minster, it was quite busy in there. We also discovered the range of activities available there for children, which included backpacks for children to borrow with binoculars, magnifying glasses, a map and other things to help children explore the building. This could be a useful activity for next time Lucys children visit.

Ian
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
pretty
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact