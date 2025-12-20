Super Heroes Christmas Tree

I rather liked this Christmas tree at the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival. Decorated by Hunter Gee Holroyd, a Yorkshire firm of Chartered Accountants, the write-up of this tree reads:



"This year, our Christmas tree has a superhero theme. We may not fly or have X-ray vision, but as accountants, we do have the power to tame chaos, rescue budgets, and save clients from financial disasters - all in a day’s work.



The superhero decorations are a cheeky nod to the hidden heroics behind every spreadsheet and deadline, showing that accountants can be fun and festive."



They may have an uphill struggle to convince some that accountants can be fun, but I rather liked their effort!



Ian