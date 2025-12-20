Previous
Super Heroes Christmas Tree by fishers
Photo 3430

Super Heroes Christmas Tree

I rather liked this Christmas tree at the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival. Decorated by Hunter Gee Holroyd, a Yorkshire firm of Chartered Accountants, the write-up of this tree reads:

"This year, our Christmas tree has a superhero theme. We may not fly or have X-ray vision, but as accountants, we do have the power to tame chaos, rescue budgets, and save clients from financial disasters - all in a day’s work.

The superhero decorations are a cheeky nod to the hidden heroics behind every spreadsheet and deadline, showing that accountants can be fun and festive."

They may have an uphill struggle to convince some that accountants can be fun, but I rather liked their effort!

Ian
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's hilarious! Superaccountant pulls on a spreadsheet cape, whirls through the number storm and comes to the rescue! Unconvinced but like you, I like their effort!
December 20th, 2025  
