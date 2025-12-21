Nutcrackers

Another recently established tradition in York at Christmas is the Nutcracker Trail. Aimed primarily at children, but fun for those young at heart as well, there were ten of these highly decorated nutcrackers in various parts of the city centre.



The artwork for these was this year designed by children, and was painted onto the nutcrackers by the local artist known as MarcoLooks. The children who produced the designs were obviously encouraged to use lots of colour. Their ages ranged from three to twelve.



Ian