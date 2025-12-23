Christmas Train

Katharine took this shot in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough, on her recent trip to see Louise and her family. The train was a childrens ride - it didn't move but did rock. It was part of the Christmas lights display.



Travel is a significant part of Christmas in the modern age, as many people make journeys to visit family over the Christmas period.



Travel was a significant part of the first Christmas as well, with Mary and Joseph travelling to Bethlehem to be registered. Later after Mary gave birth to Jesus, the shepherds made the short journey to see the newborn baby, and the wise men made a rather longer journey to see the baby.



Ian