Nativity by fishers
Amidst all the tinsel, Christmas lights and endless marketing opportunities, the true story of Christmas is about the birth of a child in poor conditions in a place far from the centres of power in the world, a child that would grow to be a man that would have a remarkable influence on the world, an effect that spread around the world and through time.

This nativity scene was taken at the beginning of this month when Katharine and I visited the Christmas tree festival in Helmsley. Amidst all the trees was this rather nice nativity scene, and we get a glimpse of the true Christmas.

Ian
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
