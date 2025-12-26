Boxing Day

Boxing Day is the day after Christmas Day, and involves the giving of gifts. It is said to be of British origin and is celebrated in Britain and many Commonwealth countries.



There are several different explanations of its origin, but perhaps the most likely is that the servants of the wealthy were allowed the day after Christmas Day to visit their families since they would have had to serve their masters on Christmas Day. The employers would give each servant a box to take home containing gifts, bonuses, and sometimes leftover food.



Until the late 20th century, there continued to be a tradition among many in the UK to give a Christmas gift, usually cash, to vendors, although not on Boxing Day, as many would not work on that day.



This shot was taken in Fairfax House, York, as part of their Christmas display.



Ian