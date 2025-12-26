Previous
Boxing Day by fishers
Photo 3436

Boxing Day

Boxing Day is the day after Christmas Day, and involves the giving of gifts. It is said to be of British origin and is celebrated in Britain and many Commonwealth countries.

There are several different explanations of its origin, but perhaps the most likely is that the servants of the wealthy were allowed the day after Christmas Day to visit their families since they would have had to serve their masters on Christmas Day. The employers would give each servant a box to take home containing gifts, bonuses, and sometimes leftover food.

Until the late 20th century, there continued to be a tradition among many in the UK to give a Christmas gift, usually cash, to vendors, although not on Boxing Day, as many would not work on that day.

This shot was taken in Fairfax House, York, as part of their Christmas display.

Ian
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
“Happy Holidays”
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact