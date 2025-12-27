Previous
2025 - January to March by fishers
2025 - January to March

A look back over the first three months of this year, before we move on into 2026.

January - Louise took this shot of the Northern Lights from her garden. There were some impressive displays last winter.

February - York Ice Trail, one of my favourite events of the year, and due to take place again in early February 2026.

March - Colour and Light was a bright and beautiful light show projected onto York Minster. Another of my favourite events, and again due to return in early 2026, with projections onto Cliffords Tower and the Castle Museum, so I'm looking forward to a chilly evening taking photos.

More of my review of 2025 tomorrow.

Ian
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely idea to do a review
December 27th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great idea
December 27th, 2025  
