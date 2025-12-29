2025 - July to September

Previous
Summer 2025 brought unusually hot and dry weather, and here in Yorkshire and some other parts of the country had drought restrictions.

July - Rievaulx Abbey featured on several of our Moorsbus walks through the summer. Quite handy that there are tea rooms there for the end of a walk!

August - Great Ayton featured in several walks too, and we passed this lovely house and garden near Great Ayton railway station on one of those walks.

September - Low water levels in reservoirs were becoming a serious concern, but at last we had rain, seen here in the lower shot on a visit to Beningbrough Hall, a few miles north of York.

More of my review of 2025 tomorrow.

