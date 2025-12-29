Sign up
Previous
Photo 3439
2025 - July to September
Summer 2025 brought unusually hot and dry weather, and here in Yorkshire and some other parts of the country had drought restrictions.
July - Rievaulx Abbey featured on several of our Moorsbus walks through the summer. Quite handy that there are tea rooms there for the end of a walk!
August - Great Ayton featured in several walks too, and we passed this lovely house and garden near Great Ayton railway station on one of those walks.
September - Low water levels in reservoirs were becoming a serious concern, but at last we had rain, seen here in the lower shot on a visit to Beningbrough Hall, a few miles north of York.
More of my review of 2025 tomorrow.
Ian
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3439
photos
93
followers
34
following
942% complete
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Tags
archive
,
2025 review
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
December 29th, 2025
