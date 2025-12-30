2025 - October to December

The last three months of the year have been much wetter than usual - so wet that the water restricitons of the summer and autumn were lifted.



October - The Moorsbus had finished running at the end of September, but there is still a weekday service bus to Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside, and October saw us at the church in Kirkbymoorside for a craft exhibition that is held every two years, and the garden on the roof of this canal narrow boat forms part of the exhibition entitled "Gardeners World".



November - A lovely day in Sowerby, near Thirsk, and the bright sunshine beautifully highlighted this stained glass and created a bright projection of it on the wall.



December - Part of the bellringers Christmas tree at Helmsley parish church during their Christmas tree festival.



So that completes our review of 2025. I'm not sure how representative these photos are of our year, but they are some of my favourites.



Ian