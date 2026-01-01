Sign up
Previous
Photo 3442
Happy New Year!
The start of a new year is something like the beginning of a voyage of discovery. Twelve whole months filled with who knows what.
I'm looking forward to sharing the journey through 2026 with you all here on 365.
The craftwork in today's shot was done by my mum, and for a long time it was on display in her lounge. After her death it came to us and is now proudly on display in our lounge.
Wishing you all peace and good health for 2026!
Ian
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I’m so happy to hear you display your mother’s cross stitch. I used to do this and I appreciate it still lives on.
Cheers to the year.
January 1st, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice. Happy New Year🎊🥂🎉
January 1st, 2026
