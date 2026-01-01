Happy New Year!

The start of a new year is something like the beginning of a voyage of discovery. Twelve whole months filled with who knows what.



I'm looking forward to sharing the journey through 2026 with you all here on 365.



The craftwork in today's shot was done by my mum, and for a long time it was on display in her lounge. After her death it came to us and is now proudly on display in our lounge.



Wishing you all peace and good health for 2026!



Ian