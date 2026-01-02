365 Jigsaw

Very often over the Christmas / New Year period, we complete a jigsaw. This year it was a rather special jigsaw, bought by my son-in-law (Lucy's husband) and consisting of 25 photos from our 365 project and taken during 2025.



It was quite a challenge, but we completed it while Lucy and her family were visiting. The choice of images added to the challenge - five photos with steam locomotives, several birds, and several with simular shades of red added to the task.



A great idea for a present, which brought back memories as we worked to complete it.



Ian