Previous
Frost by fishers
Photo 3444

Frost

Today was cold! Frost lingered all day in areas shaded from the sun, but the bright sunlight made a walk very enjoyable. I didn't walk very far, just to the Homestead Park, but it was well worth it.

Ian
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact