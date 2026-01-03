Sign up
Photo 3444
Frost
Today was cold! Frost lingered all day in areas shaded from the sun, but the bright sunlight made a walk very enjoyable. I didn't walk very far, just to the Homestead Park, but it was well worth it.
Ian
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
leaves
,
frost
,
homestead park
