Silver Birch

I really like the silver grey trunks and branches of silver birch trees when they are highlighted by sunlight, especially this time of year when the branches aren't obstructed by leaves. This little cluster are beside the main lawn in the Homestead Park.



The weather has now become even colder, with the highest daytime temperature struggling to get more than 1C. We only had a very short walk today, around part of the former site of Clifton Hospital. We were out less than half an hour, but still got caught in a blustery snow shower. The ground was covered by snow, but there was very little depth to the covering.



Ian