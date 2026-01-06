Previous
Read the Email! by fishers
Photo 3447

Read the Email!

Today is a rather special day for our family, since both our daughters, Louise and Lucy, have their birthdays, though they were born eight years apart. We won't see them face to face, though we have been in contact with them.

Lucy took this shot of a gift from some of her work friends, and it rather amused me. Email was a remarkable step forward in communications, enabling rapid contact anywhere around the world. Sadly it has become less useful since our inboxes have become full of junk mail and scams.

Technology moves on though, and other electronic communications have developed, including instant voice communication. It is quite a transition since the main means of comminication with those far away was the hand written letter.

Ian
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Agnes ace
That’s very special
January 6th, 2026  
