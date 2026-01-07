Sign up
Previous
Photo 3448
Frost
Another shot from Lucy, taken yesterday morning, showing the frost on one of the windows of her husband's car.
Yesterday was bitterly cold with a heavy frost. Today was a little warmer, and the snow in York has gone, thought there is a bitterly cold wind.
Ian
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Tags
ice
glass
frost
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
January 7th, 2026
