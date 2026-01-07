Previous
Frost by fishers
Photo 3448

Frost

Another shot from Lucy, taken yesterday morning, showing the frost on one of the windows of her husband's car.

Yesterday was bitterly cold with a heavy frost. Today was a little warmer, and the snow in York has gone, thought there is a bitterly cold wind.

Ian
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact