Previous
Ghost Figure by fishers
Photo 3450

Ghost Figure

These little ghost figures have recently become very popular with visitors to York. The trend started in the Shambles where there is a York Ghost Merchants shop where the little figures are hand made on the premises. There are regularly customers forming a queue outside waiting to be admitted, and a second shop has opened near St Anthony's Gardens, and again there are often customers in a queue outside.

This figure was in another shop in Low Petergate. I don't know if it was made by the same people who run the two shops, but it is in very much the same fun style.

Ian
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact