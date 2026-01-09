Ghost Figure

These little ghost figures have recently become very popular with visitors to York. The trend started in the Shambles where there is a York Ghost Merchants shop where the little figures are hand made on the premises. There are regularly customers forming a queue outside waiting to be admitted, and a second shop has opened near St Anthony's Gardens, and again there are often customers in a queue outside.



This figure was in another shop in Low Petergate. I don't know if it was made by the same people who run the two shops, but it is in very much the same fun style.



Ian