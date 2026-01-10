Winter Sky

Low sun and bare trees highlight the season in this shot which was taken soon after 2pm on the 7th January, a few hours before the arrival of Storm Goretti and its widespread effect on the UK.



We were fortunate in the York area in escaping from much of the effects of the storm, with its strong winds and snow, but to the west and south-west deep snow fell on the Pennine hills and travel across the Pennines became very difficult by either road or rail.



What we have had in York is very cold weather, with highest daytime temperatures only just above freezing. We are forecast to see a change starting tomorrow, with a daytime temperature of around 4 to 5C, with the temperature continuing to rise into the night, reaching around 9C by midnight tomorrow. We are looking forward to the warmer weather!