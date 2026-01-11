Previous
Sunlight on Stone

These abbey ruins are built of magnesian limestone, as are a number of other churches in York, including York Minster.

The stone shows significant differences in colour depending on the weather. On an overcast and rainy day it looks grey, while in the summer sun it looks an attractive cream colour. In the winter sun (or later evening on summer days) the colour begins to take on a more red colour.

So the appearance is rather varied, and it makes a lovely subject for photography, and I have been drawn to take photos many times, despite there being only a relatively smallamount of the original building still standing.

It must have been a magnificent building before King Henry VIII and his dissolution of the monasteries (1536-1541). There are many artifacts from the abbey on display in the Yorkshire Museum, which is built on part of the site of the abbey buildings.

