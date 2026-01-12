Previous
Grey Squirrel by fishers
Photo 3453

Grey Squirrel

Spotted this morning in the Museum Gardens, one of a large number of them that were active in the gardens while I was there.

The grey squirrel is a native of eatern North America, but is now found widely distributed in England following their introduction in Victorian times. They are regarded as a problem in the UK since they have largely displaced the native red squirrel, which only survive in a few relatively isolated areas. More red squirrels survive in Scotland, and the only time I have actually seen one was at Culzean Castle in Ayreshire some years ago.

Ian

12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Ian

@fishers
Photo Details

