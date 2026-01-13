St Martin le Grand Church, York

This church is located in the heart of the shopping area in York. It was once a beautiful medieval church, but It was badly damaged by bombing on 29 April 1942 and was rebuilt between 1961 and 1968 under the supervision of church architect George Pace.



Only the tower and south aisle survived the bombing, and these formed the basis of the rebuilt church, a much smaller church than the previous building, with the rest of the shell of the old church forming a walled garden. The new church is a fascinating mix of traditional and modern features.



This shot shows the altar, a modern representation of the last supper, and a lovely stained glass window.



Ian