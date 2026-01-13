Previous
St Martin le Grand Church, York by fishers
Photo 3454

St Martin le Grand Church, York

This church is located in the heart of the shopping area in York. It was once a beautiful medieval church, but It was badly damaged by bombing on 29 April 1942 and was rebuilt between 1961 and 1968 under the supervision of church architect George Pace.

Only the tower and south aisle survived the bombing, and these formed the basis of the rebuilt church, a much smaller church than the previous building, with the rest of the shell of the old church forming a walled garden. The new church is a fascinating mix of traditional and modern features.

This shot shows the altar, a modern representation of the last supper, and a lovely stained glass window.

Ian
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Nice
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact