York Community Stadium Mural

One of my occasional trips to York Community Stadium, where the NHS have a centre for taking blood samples for tests. After giving my blood sample I took a walk around the exterior of the stadium since I knew there was a large mural on the western exterior, and here it is.



The stadium itself is featured on the right hand side, with a number of well known historic buildings in the centre, and an LNER Azuma train on the left hand side - LNER are one of the main sponsors of the stadium.



The stadium was opened in 2021, and it is home to both York City football club and York City Knights rugby team, as well as being the site of various community and leisure amenities.



Ian