Previous
Photo 3456
Chinese Witch Hazel
This shot was taken just after new year during a walk in the Homestead Park in York.
My online plant identifier gives a 99% probability that it is Chinese Witch Hazel (Hamamelis mollis).
It is lovely to be out in the open air at this time of year, and its even nicer to come across a bright and cheerful plant like this.
Ian
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Tags
plant
,
chinese witch hazel
,
homestead park
