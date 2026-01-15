Previous
Chinese Witch Hazel by fishers
Photo 3456

Chinese Witch Hazel

This shot was taken just after new year during a walk in the Homestead Park in York.

My online plant identifier gives a 99% probability that it is Chinese Witch Hazel (Hamamelis mollis).

It is lovely to be out in the open air at this time of year, and its even nicer to come across a bright and cheerful plant like this.

Ian
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
