Clock Face Jigsaw by fishers
Clock Face Jigsaw

Katharine has just completed this jigsaw, which turned out to be quite a challenge, but which she enjoyed doing.

I have been rather too busy scanning my old slides to be of much help to her in doing this jigsaw.

Ian
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
Babs ace
Well done to Katharine. Looks like a difficult jigsaw
January 16th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
January 16th, 2026  
Monica
Cool! it looks difficult
January 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely finished clock face - I bet it was not one of the easiest, well done Katherine !
January 16th, 2026  
