Photo 3457
Clock Face Jigsaw
Katharine has just completed this jigsaw, which turned out to be quite a challenge, but which she enjoyed doing.
I have been rather too busy scanning my old slides to be of much help to her in doing this jigsaw.
Ian
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
4
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Babs
ace
Well done to Katharine. Looks like a difficult jigsaw
January 16th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
January 16th, 2026
Monica
Cool! it looks difficult
January 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely finished clock face - I bet it was not one of the easiest, well done Katherine !
January 16th, 2026
