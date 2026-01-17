17 Bridge Street, York

One of my Christmas gifts was a book called 'Micklegate - The Great Street of York', the latest of a series of books published by the Clementhorpe Hall Local History Group, which gives a brief history of each of the buildings in Micklegate and its continuation Bridge Street.



There is lots of fascinating information in the book, and it led Katharine and I to go for a walk and have a look at some of the buildings.



I've always found the building in this photo quite attractive, and it was once a very well known discount store.



William Boyes opened his first shop in Scarborough when he was only 22 years old, in 1881. The business was a success, and eventually spread beyond Scarborough, with a store opening on this site, which was again a great success.



In 1910 the York store was destroyed by fire, and was replaced in 1912 by the building you now see. The success of the business was based on the sale of 'Reliable goods at the lowest possible price'. Boyes continued to trade here until 1983, when the shop closed. A variety of different businesses have operated from parts of the site since then.



Boyes opened a new store at the opposite side of the city centre in 1987 and continues to trade there now.



I've no doubt Katharine and I will be making more trips to Micklegate and Bridge Street for more photos, as we discover more of the history of the street.



