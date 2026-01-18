St Martins Church, Micklegate

Micklegate has been home to at least four churches, with at least five more in adjacent streets. As the population of the city centre declined, the need for so many churches has declined, and only one of the four in Micklegate remains active as a church.



The first record of a church on the site where St Martins Church stands was in the Domesday Book of 1086AD. Much of the current building was erected in the 14th century, but the tower (which was originally stone faced) was added in the 15th century. The tower was faced with bricks in 1677, but the reason for this is unknown. Major restoration work on the tower and church was carried out in the 1840s.



In 1953 the church was merged with Holy Trinity Church, and soon after that this church was declared redundant. From that time it was used as a public hall, but in 2008 it was taken over and became the York Stained Glass Centre. The building itself has a variety of glass in its windows, including some which dates back to medieval times.



In recent years the grounds have become rather overgrown, but I was pleased to see that much of the vegetation has been cut back, opening up this view of the church. Its site is quite constricted, making photos of the building a challenge.



Ian