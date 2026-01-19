Micklegate Bar, York

York has a wall surrounding the ancient city, and there are several impressive entrances (known here as 'bars') controlling access to the city. Micklegate Bar is the most important of the old entrances to the city, guarding the approach from the south. The lower part of the bar was built in the 12th century, and the upper part in the 14th century. A portcullis and a projecting defensive barbican was added at the same time.



In a less enlightened age it was the site where the heads of traitors were mounted on spikes and put on display for all to see.



By 1826 the barbican had fallen into disrepair and it was demolished. The figures at the top of the bar are modern replacements, carved in 1950 by Walter Rylatt.



The rooms in the bar have had a variety of uses over the centuries - as a prison, a police house, for a fencing club, for storage and as a museum. They are currently not used.



Micklegate Bar is the scene of a special ceremony, when traditionally the monarch stops to ask permission to enter the city. There would be a loyal speech of welcome. King Charles III was welcomed here in 2022 after his accession to the throne. The occasion was marred by an onlooker who attempted to pelt him with eggs.



Ian