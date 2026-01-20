Garforth House, Micklegate, York

Garforth House is one of a number of rather grand houses along Micklegate. The two plots of land on whih this house were built were bought by William and Edmund Garforth in the early 18th century. In 1750 the site was cleared and this house built. It is thought that it was designed by leading York architect John Carr.



The building has had a number of different uses since it was built. In 1859 it was a 'Prepatory Boarding School for a limited number of Young Gentlemen'. From 1876 it was occupied by the first of a series of surgeons who made it their home.



In 1912 it was occupied by the St Margaret's Independent Grammar School for girls. Following the departure of the school in 1968, it was home to a series of accountancy businesses. By 2010 it was sold again and history came full circle as it was restored as a private residence, the purpose for which it was originally built.



