Sometimes its a Detail

This view of Micklegate shows how the road begins to rise as it gets further from the river. Just beyond the shop with the red front (on the left) is the brick boundary wall of the churchyard of St Martins Church (which featured in our project a few days ago), and there are three substantial metal rings fastened to the wall.



These rings are part of the York public transport story. In 1882 the horse tram network was extended along Micklegate, but there was a problem with the hill in the distance in the right hand shot. The horses struggled with the hill, so additional horses were kept attached to the rings. When a tram approached the hill, there was a pause while an additional horse was added to get the tram up the steepest part. At the top the extra horse was detached and returned back and tied to one of the rings.



Ironically, when the horse trams were electrified in 1909 the hill was considered too steep for the electric vehicles, so the route was modified so the trams turned to the right just before the hill and they then ran past the railway station before rejoining the original route at Blossom Street. The modern busses still use the route past the railway station.



The rings do still have a modern role in York's transport - they make a secure location for cyclists to chain their bikes when they need to leave them in this area.



Ian