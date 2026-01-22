Former Church of St John the Evangelist

The church dates from the 12th century, the oldest part being the base of the tower. The chancel is 14th century. The north aisle and arcade were rebuilt, and the west end extended in the 15th century. In 1551 the tower was destroyed during a storm. It was replaced by a much shorter tower that wasn't completed until 1646.



A major restoration took place in the mid 19th century, but at the same time the east wall (on the left of the photo) was moved westwards to allow North Street to be widened.



The church closed in 1934, with the memorials removed in 1939. The medieval stained glass was also removed and placed in York Minster. It was almost demolished in the 1950s as part of another road improvement scheme, but due to the efforts of the York Civic Trust it was saved, and it became an arts centre, which lasted until the 1990s. More recently it has been used as a cocktail bar.



So, this rather attractive building has had quite an eventful and varied life and came close to being lost, but it has survived as an attractive part of the street scene.



Ian



