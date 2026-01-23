A Tale of Two Churches

We have seen that two of Micklegate's former churches have found new uses as the community around them has changed, but there are two more churches that are known to have existed on the street, and their stories are quite a contrast.



The Church of St Gregory was first mentioned in the mid 12th century when it was described as a 'small church serving a very small parish'. St Gregory's was demolished in the 16th century and no trace now remains above ground. While a foundation stone has been found, the footprint and precise location of the church remains unclear. The site is now occupied by luxury apartments called St Gregorys Mews, so at least the church name is preserved. Who knows, perhaps some future archaeologints might one day excavate the area and more information will be discovered about this church.



In contrast, the nearby Holy Trinity Church continues to function as a church. Its history is rather complicated, but basically it was the church of a long vanished priory founded in 1089, shortly after the Norman invasion of England.



At the heart of the medieval priory, Holy Trinity Church was a large church, perhaps almost double the size of the existing church. In 1536 he priory was disolved by King Henry VIII, but its church continued on as a parish church which slowly fell into serious disrepair.



There was a major restoration in 1850 , when the architect Sir Gilbert Scott described the church as 'the most mutilated' he had ever encountered. Further redevelopments have happened since then, with the most recent including the creation of a fascinating display of artifacts and information about the history of the church, which is open each day for visitors. It maintains its role as an active Christian church in the community with regular services being held as well as other activities.



Today's photo shows the welcoming entrance to Holy Trinity Church, a building well worth a visit, with its historical display and impressive grand interior.



