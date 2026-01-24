Architectural Variety

One of the features of many of the old streets in York is the variety of building styles and ages all in close proximity, and this group illustrates that. On the left is part of a timber framed building built around 1500 (the view of which was obstructed by a builders lorry as restoration work is currently taking place).



The next two shops are housed in a building of the early 18th century. The next is thought to date from the 16th century and converted to a shop around 1800.



The final shop, now a barber shop, is thought to have been built in the late 16th or early 1th century, with a jettied front (a protruding upper floor), but the front was much altered in the 19th and 20th centuries when the shop front was added and its original character was lost.



Somehow this mix of ages and styles creates an attractive streetscape, far more effective than the results of a modern planned street scene. It is one of the things that I like about York, along with the strenuous efforts made to preserve and find new uses for the older buildings.



Ian