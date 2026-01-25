Flooding at Kings Staith, York

Yesterday was a bright and sunny day, quite a contrast to the wet and dull days we have had recently. Katharine and I went for a walk close to the River Ouse in York to see the effects of the recent rain.



This shot shows Kings Staith, a well known viewpoint when the city floods. Three rivers from the Yorkshire Dales, the Swale, Ure and Nidd combine to form the River Ouse just north of York, carrying through the city rain that has fallen in recent days in the Dales. It is hardly surprising that the river level rises and affects riverside paths, roads and properties.



Many areas of the city are protected by flood defences, but this area, because of its historic importance, has instead had properties treated with flood resiliance measures to minimise the effects of the floods and to enable a rapid recovery when the flood water recedes. It is fortunate that the land rises quite quickly behind these riverside properties, so relatively few properties are affected.



Yesterday the flood reached 3.7 metres above normal river level, quite a modest flood compared with the record 5.5 metre flood of 2000. The edge of the normal course of the river can be made out by the tops of a series of posts towards the right of the photo.



Ian