Getting Around in the Floods by fishers
Getting Around in the Floods

This canoist had the solution to it not being possible to walk along the riverside paths in York, and seemed to be enoying a slow potter towards us as we looked down from Ouse Bridge.

A little later we saw the canoe on the walkway at the other side of the river. It must have been quite challenging crossing the strong current in the main river chanel.

We passed through town earlier this afternoon and the flood level was down a little - it was at 3.2 metres so the water has dropped by 0.5 metre from its peak. Most floods on York are quite short lived. The likelihood is that by this time tomorrow the river will be back within its normal course. It will take rather longer to clear the mess left by the flood.

Ian
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wow that a lot flooding - hope it recedes quickly and the clean-up goes well.
January 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Rather dangerous unless he is a seasoned canoeist !Flood are devastating - not only the water damage ,but the muck and debris left behind . Hope for a clean-up soon !
January 26th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
January 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's scary
January 26th, 2026  
