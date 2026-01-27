Previous
Sitting in the Gardens by fishers
Sitting in the Gardens

Tower Gardens are a small but pleasant open space between the River Ouse, Skeldergate Bridge and Tower Street in York. As you can see they are subject to the effects of the River Ouse breaking its banks and encroaching on the area.

One hardy soul wasn't going to let the flood water stop them from enoying sitting in the sun.

This small area has provided interesing photos of the floods in the past - one winter I witnessed a team from the York Rescue Boat making their way through rather deeper flood water, roped together for safety, and looking rather cold, as part of their rescue training.

Ian
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

gloria jones ace
I hope the water starts to recede sooner rather than later. Nice candid
January 27th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
January 27th, 2026  
Jesika
Do you remember the year it reached across to Clifford's Tower and the bottom of Picadilly?
January 27th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Looks like she has a good heavy coat. Hope her shoes are waterproof! Nice to enjoy the sunshine.
January 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture - it looks so innocent gleaning there and reflecting the blue sky - Brave soul sitting there at the water's edge - fav
January 27th, 2026  
