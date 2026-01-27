Sitting in the Gardens

Tower Gardens are a small but pleasant open space between the River Ouse, Skeldergate Bridge and Tower Street in York. As you can see they are subject to the effects of the River Ouse breaking its banks and encroaching on the area.



One hardy soul wasn't going to let the flood water stop them from enoying sitting in the sun.



This small area has provided interesing photos of the floods in the past - one winter I witnessed a team from the York Rescue Boat making their way through rather deeper flood water, roped together for safety, and looking rather cold, as part of their rescue training.



Ian