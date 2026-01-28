Previous
Snowdrops by fishers
Photo 3469

Snowdrops

A lovely carpet of these can be seen in the graveyard at Holy Trinity Church, where they form one of the best local displays that I know.

They are a little splashed with mud, but that is hardly surprising when the amount of recent rain is considered.

Snowdrops are a lovely landmark on our journey towards spring - it may be a while away, but it is coming!

Ian
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact