Photo 3469
Snowdrops
A lovely carpet of these can be seen in the graveyard at Holy Trinity Church, where they form one of the best local displays that I know.
They are a little splashed with mud, but that is hardly surprising when the amount of recent rain is considered.
Snowdrops are a lovely landmark on our journey towards spring - it may be a while away, but it is coming!
Ian
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
