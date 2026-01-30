A New Viewpoint

Proress is slowly being made on a significant project to redesign the area between the railway station and the city walls in York.



The large arch on the right of this shot was one of two created in the 1830s and 1840s to give rail access to the first York railwa station inside the cit walls. As rail reaffic developed, the road that ran ust outside the city walls became conjested, and a road bridge was built over the tracks. Later, a new railway station was built outside the city walls, though the old station continued with limited use for various purposes until around 1956 when all the tracks to the old station were removed, leaving the bridge without a purpose.



The development involved the removal of the old bridge, realignment of the road, new facilities for buses, car passenger drop off and taxis serving the current station, as well as better access for pedestrians.



This shot shows a new viewpoint from near the new bus facilities for westbound services. This view of the arch was largely obscured by the bridge that crossed the tracks to the old station. It is likely that I am stood on the alignment of one of the old tracks.



There is something of a mystery about the small building on the left, though it has been described as a signal box. With its limited view of where the station used to be, that seems unlikely.



On the right, through the arch, can be seen new apartment blocks built on part of the old railway station site.



So we have quite a sweep of history in this shot, with the ancient city walls modified by the Victorians for the new station, the Victorian little building, and modern apartment blocks. A final feature of interest can be seen attached to the chimney of the little brick building. A grey object there is one of a number of measuring devices installed to monitor the city walls for any movement while all the demolition and building work was taking place, to minimise risk of damage to the walls.



Ian