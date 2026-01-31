Through York City Walls

Another view of the changing scene outside the railway station in York, this time looking in the opposite direction past the mysterious little railway building linked to the first railway station inside the city.



From today's viewpoint it is remarkable that the railway company got permission to make these arches in the city walls, but in Victorian times there was a campaign to demolish all the city walls to enable a wide boulevard style road to be built around the city centre. Fortunately that idea was defeated.



Today one of the results of the changes currently taking place will enhance the view of this part of the city walls. The paved area outside the walls is almost complete, the dark strip of land which will become a cycle route is also almost complete, and off the right of this shot the new bus stops are already in use, so this part of the redevelopment is almost complete.



Ian