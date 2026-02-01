Merchant Adventurers Hall, York

This weekend has been one of my favourite York festivals, the Residents Festival which gives York residents free or reduced price access to a large number of local attractions. This meant that Katharine and I spent quite a bit of time in the city centre and we visited several attractions.



This shot shows the interior of the upper floor of the Merchant Adventurers Hall, a remarkable timber framed building, perhaps the most impressive timber framed structure in the city.



York's Merchant Adventurers were a powerful medieval guild of elite traders, founded in 1357 as a religious fraternity, who controlled international trade, particularly exporting wool and importing goods. Operating from their stunning timber-framed Hall in Fossgate, they acted as bankers, charity providers, and the city's commercial backbone, often holding monopolies on mercantile activity.



Today the Company, as well as maintaining and improving its Hall for the education and enjoyment of the public and as an important place for business, is an active force in the economic development of the City of York and its surrounds. It seeks to identify, encourage and inspire young entrepreneurs as well as fulfilling its charitable objectives through its two charitable trusts.



It is fascinating to wander through the building looking at the remarkable structure of the building, an its great beauty.



Ian