York Riverside Stained Glass

This is one of two rather attractive pieces of stained glass in the Governor’s Parlour at the Merchant Adventurers Hall, which we visited on our explorations of various locations during the Residents Festival.



The two windows date from the early 20th century and depict the importance of international trade to the Merchant Adventurers. This window is thought to represent Kings Staith and Ouse Bridge, with a busy commercial scene of boats being loaded and unloaded. It does appear that the locations of a number of landmark buildings has been changed to fit them into the scene.



The second window (not shown) shows a simular trading scene, possibly showing Copenhagen in Denmark.



Ian



