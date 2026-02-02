Previous
York Riverside Stained Glass by fishers
Photo 3474

York Riverside Stained Glass

This is one of two rather attractive pieces of stained glass in the Governor’s Parlour at the Merchant Adventurers Hall, which we visited on our explorations of various locations during the Residents Festival.

The two windows date from the early 20th century and depict the importance of international trade to the Merchant Adventurers. This window is thought to represent Kings Staith and Ouse Bridge, with a busy commercial scene of boats being loaded and unloaded. It does appear that the locations of a number of landmark buildings has been changed to fit them into the scene.

The second window (not shown) shows a simular trading scene, possibly showing Copenhagen in Denmark.

Ian

2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene
February 2nd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo and story😊👍
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact