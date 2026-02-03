Stained Glass and Statue

A significant aspect of the origins of the Merchant Adventurers was the role of the church. Many of the guilds had a strong basis in Christianity, and were, for example, involved in the production of the York cycle of Mystery Plays. The presence of a chapel in the Merchant Adventurers Hall is an indication of the important role the church played in the activities of the Merchant Adventurers. Only small fragments of the early stained glass survive, rediscovered by archaeologists, but there are recent additions to the chapel. The stained glass and sculpture in this collage show a simular theme but with differences.



Notes in the chapel say this about the statue - "This very rare limestone statue depicting the Holy Trinity dates to the C15th. It was purchased in Delft, Holland in the 1950s and was originally on display at Holy Trinity Church, Micklegate. The statue shows God as Father (seated, thereby stating authority), the Crucified Christ as Son of God and the Father holding the cross beam of the cross itself, showing his consent to the Crucifixion. A dove, representing the Holy Spirit emanates from the mouth of God: depicting that he is the source of all things."



Holy Trinity Church, Micklegate now has a new carving of this design.



The stained glass is of a very simular design, but without the dove emerging from the mouth of God the Father, and God the Father is not holding the cross beam of the cross. The glass is modern, being created in the 20th century.



Ian

