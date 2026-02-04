Church Mice

A little bit of fun today from our Residents Festival tour of York. Here we are in Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate. It is a lovely old fashioned church, still with box pews. It dates back to the 15th-century, with some original stained glass.



It is quite hidden away, with only a narrow alley from the street - the street in front of the church has a lovely row of timber framed houses - Lady Row dates from 1316 and is the earliest row of houses surviving in the city. Most are now used as small shops or cafes.



Holy Trinity Church is now owned and looked after by the Churches Conservation Trust and is a fascinating glimpse of the past. It lacks a few modern facilities - no electricity, no heating, no lighting. After dark activities held here are by candle light. Because it is well preserved, it has been used for tv films, including Death Comes to Pemberley, and more recently Gentleman Jack.



In reality Anne Lister, the main character of Gentleman Jack, did attend services here. In fact she and Ann Walker took communion together here, which they regarded as marrying each other. A blue plaque at the entrance to the churchyard commemorates Anne Lister and her lesbian relationship.



Inside the church is this collection of church mice, scattered in different part of the building. The were a gift to the church. They have different costumes at different times of the year - the wooly hats marking the winter season and the lack of heating in the church!



Ian