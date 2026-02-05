Object Journeys

Object Journeys is the name of a special exhibition in the York Army Museum. It deals with Britains army expanding control inland from the West African coast in the late 1800s, and a surprising discovery made there.



This ewer is known as the Asante Ewer. It was made in England some time between 1340 and 1405, and it is the largest surviving bronze jug from medieval England. It is distinguished by its English inscription and decoration. Beneath the spout is an heraldic shield showing the English royal coat of arms. Other symbols on the ewer and lid include lions, birds, and a resting stag.



As Britain expanded control beyond its coastal West African colony, there were a series of conflicts known as the Anglo-Asante wars. In 1895-6 the British army marched on Kumasi, arresting the Asante king, Prempeh I. This ewer was one of a number of objects found in the roots of a sacred tree in Kumasi, and was amongst a large collection of objects brought back to Briatin as loot from the conflict.



But how did it get to West Africa in the first place? It may have been taken across the extensive caravan routes of the Sahara desert, or brought to the West African coast by European traders. No one knows, but it is fascinating to speculate on the movements of this wonderful object.



