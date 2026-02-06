The Chocolate Box

Still at the York Residents Festival, but a new location. This shot was taken in the Mansion House, which is still in the process of undergoing a major restoration. The Mansion House was the official residence of the Lord Mayor.



Once again my attention was drawn to one of the smaller exhibits in the displays. It is linked to the early months of World War I and its story tells something of the philanthropic nature of Quaker companies like Rowntrees.



The notes accompanying the tin say: "For Christmas 1914, the Lord Mayor (JB Morrell) and the Sheriff (Oscar Rowntree), who were both directors of Rowntree’s cocoa works, sent out tins of chocolates to serving York soldiers and sailors, and also to those working at home such as in the Non-Combatant Corps and those in hospitals.



Imagine the impact of receiving a large tin of chocolate from your home city, a little taste of home and perhaps reassurance. The tins went around the world to find the recipients, not only finding them in the UK and in France, but the south Atlantic and even a German prisoner of war camp.



Each tin contained a solid bar of Rowntree Chocolate. The one on display was sent to Private Leslie Peacock who then sent the box home. Amazingly the box still contains its chocolate! Leslie survived the war and went to work on the railways.



Many of the men were clearly touched by the gesture and the Lord Mayor received 255 thank you letters, some written by the officers as the men did not want to embarrass themselves and some inviting the Lord Mayor around for tea."



Ian